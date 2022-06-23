PF targets hacker group that invades bank accounts in ES

Federal Police launch the CyberCafé operation this Wednesday (22). Credit: Disclosure/PFES

The Federal Police carried out 11 search and seizure warrants in Espírito Santo this Wednesday morning (22) as a result of the CyberCafé operation, which investigates a criminal group specializing in cyber crimes of internet banking fraud in the state. See below the cities where the warrants were fulfilled in ES.

4 in Vila Velha

2 in Guarapari

2 in Venda Nova do Imigrante

1 in the Sierra

1 in Conceição do Castelo

1 in Pinheiros

Other search and seizure warrants were served by the police, four in Minas Gerais, two in São Paulo and one in Santa Catarina, in addition to two temporary arrest warrants served in Florianópolis-SC and Araraquara-SP. Measures were also taken to seize assets such as vehicles, real estate, crypto assets and bank accounts in the amount of BRL 6 million.

Hacker group properties were targeted during a PF operation in ES. Credit: Disclosure/PFES

The investigations began after a preliminary action by the Civil Police’s Cyber ​​Crime Repression Division (DRCC) identified a criminal group specializing in bank fraud operating in Espírito Santo. The information was forwarded to the Federal Police, which identified the composition of the group in three nuclei: hackers or attackers, intermediaries and Beneficiaries.

Operation CyberCafé of the Federal Police

“Hackers or Attackers illegally accessed victims’ accounts through Phishing or Remote Access Trojans (RATs – Remote Access Trojans), diverting amounts to beneficiary accounts or for payment of SEFAZ/ES slips. beneficiaries and from them received the amounts resulting from the frauds, passing on a portion of the amounts earned with the crime to the Hackers”, explained the corporation.

COFFEE BRANCH COMPANIES WERE BENEFITED BY SCHEME

According to the corporation, the biggest beneficiaries of the fraud committed were companies operating in the coffee trade in the state. Therefore, the operation was named CyberCafé.

Those investigated in the operation may respond to crimes of qualified theft through fraud, money laundering and criminal association. The penalty, if convicted, can reach 21 years in prison.