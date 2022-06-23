PicPay integrates the app with a system designed to help pay bills on time

The financial services platform PicPay announced, this Tuesday (22), the launch of a system that helps users to see all accounts opened in their name and in any institution, and with that, facilitate payments.
According to PicPay, all the slips in the user’s name appear in the form of a list and he can select which ones he wants to pay in a few clicks, through the PicPay application itself and up to 12 installments on your credit card.
Another highlighted point is that the tool remembers the user about account expiration, in addition to facilitating payment, as you don’t even have to go through the trouble of typing the barcode number into the app to make the payment.
The kind of “account hub” is gradually being released to the base, but soon all users will be able to enjoy the platform. The platform mentioned that, soon, it will also be possible to share accounts with a friend or family member.
“The tool optimizes customers’ time and also helps to avoid delays and interest charges on payments. In this way, we take another step in our mission to facilitate the daily lives of Brazilians”, highlighted the director of Financial Services PF of PicPay, Danilo Caffaro.
