PicPay integrates the app with a system designed to help pay bills on time

The financial services platform PicPay announced, this Tuesday (22), the launch of a system that helps users to see all accounts opened in their name and in any institution, and with that, facilitate payments.

According to PicPay, all the slips in the user’s name appear in the form of a list and he can select which ones he wants to pay in a few clicks, through the PicPay application itself and up to 12 installments on your credit card.