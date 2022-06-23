POCO F4 and X4 GT bring flagship performance and can already be found on AliExpress

The new POCO F4 and X4 GT are the new bets of the Chinese brand in the global smartphone market. The devices bring powerful specifications, attractive design and the price promises to be highly competitive. However, as usual, they can take a while to arrive in Brazil. Therefore, thinking about those who want to have early access to smartphones, POCO is making the devices available for pre-sale on AliExpress. Want to know more details about each device? Check out all about them by scrolling down.

















21 June

















15 June



POCO F4





The POCO F4 is defined by the brand as a daily-use flagship made “tailor-made” for power users or technology lovers. The smartphone’s mission is to repeat the success of its predecessor, and for that it brings even more attractive specifications. That’s because it has a Snapdragon 870 processor that works in conjunction with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The set, in addition to being powerful, also brings the best cooling solution ever developed by POCO. We’re talking about LiquidCool 2.0. With a new VC vapor chamber added, which is sized at 3,112 mm² in the F4, peak performance is vastly improved over the previous generation. That is, the smartphone has everything to achieve good performance in AnTuTu and Geekbench.

E4 AMOLED Display





As the POCO F4 is thought to be a good quality smartphone, it brings as another important highlight: the presence of a Samsung E4 AMOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The panel still supports smooth viewing at all times thanks to the presence of “Eye Care” technology, and the brightness is high in very bright environments. For those who like to watch videos on their smartphone, the manufacturer also highlights the Dolby Vision certification.

fast charging





To ensure a generous autonomy, the new smartphone hits the market with a battery that has a capacity of 4,500 mAh. In addition, there is support for 67W fast charging. The manufacturer guarantees that the F4 reaches 100% charge in just 38 minutes of power, and all safety is guaranteed by MMT technology.

POCO X4 GT





Another smartphone designed for gamers or those looking for good performance is the POCO X4 GT. The device also has an attractive design and its biggest highlight is the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Developed on TSMC’s 5nm process, the chipset scores well in leading benchmark tests such as AnTuTu. In addition, it is also known to be highly efficient, something that guarantees greater autonomy to the smartphone.

144Hz display





POCO X4 GT also brings the best LCD display available to the global market, as it has even earned an A+ rating on DisplayMate. The panel still stands out for the presence of support for a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The manufacturer guarantees that this panel offers the best experience in games like PUBG, FreeFire and many others. In addition, it has “Eye Care” technology for those who like to spend hours playing games.

Where to find?





The new POCO F4 and X4 GT should be officially launched this Thursday (23), and the event should be broadcast worldwide from 9 am (Brasilia time). Currently, it is already possible to find them in AliExpress retailer. That is, this is a good opportunity for those who want to reserve the devices. Official prices must be between 450 euros (~R$2,433) and 700 euros (~R$3,784). POCO F4 — find the smartphone here

POCO X4 GT — find the smartphone here You can still follow the event on YouTube or manufacturer’s social networks. published