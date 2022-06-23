POCO F4 GT outperforms Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone SE in DxOMark audio test

POCO F4 GT is the new top-of-the-line phone available in the global market by Xiaomi. The Chinese giant has a strong presence among the best phones in terms of audio and, this Wednesday (22), the model had the results of its speaker test published by DxOMark, showing its pros and cons in the sound department. O flagship got an overall score of 73, which can be considered a good level when integrating the top 20 of DxOMark, but does not reach the level of the ASUS ROG Phone 5, for example, with 79 points. POCO F4 GT tied with iPhone 12, Galaxy A53 5G and outperformed rivals like iPhone SE 2022 and all Galaxy S22 models.

Among the most outstanding features of POCO’s flagship, DxOMark reviewers cite the excellent treble accuracy and “above average bass” of the F4 GT’s stereo speakers. The experience is said to be “artifact-free”, that is, it does not present distortion. On the other hand, average frequencies may prove inconsistent across different use cases. A well-known problem among iPhone users, the sound stereo is fixed and does not follow smartphone rotation while playing videos, for example.

















The microphones are advantageous and provide good tone balance, but according to the website, recorded voices can sound muffled due to the “absence” of mid-high tones. Bass and mids can be degraded in environments with a lot of external noise interference. The F4 GT, by the way, is not capable of recording stereo audio when capturing videos with the front camera. “As a recording device, the POCO F4 GT is quite versatile and works consistently across all use cases,” according to DxOMark. Xiaomi has achieved a new success in the audio ranking, but interestingly, its main line of cell phones does not usually squander great advantages in this category. The Xiaomi 12, for example, tied with the Galaxy A52 5G, a mid-range phone from 2021.

technical specifications





6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Punch hole display, HDR10+ support and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

20 MP Sony IMX596 Front Camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 Plus, quad speakers and NFC

Android 12 with MIUI 13

