Pressure and hell? Hulk responds to Gabigol: ‘There are no boys here’

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk, scorer tonight in Mineiro, hit Gabigol

The dispute between Hulk and Gabigol is fierce on the field and also on the microphones. After Atltico’s victory over Flamengo, 2-1, on Wednesday night, in Mineiro, the red-black striker said that Atltico will know what pressure is on in the return game. Galo’s number 7 hit back.

“When they go there (at Maracan) they will know what pressure is hell”, he declared.

Soon after, Hulk was asked about Gabigol’s words. The Atletico idol said that the Atlético squad is “cascudo” and used to this type of game. He believes that Alvinegro will not feel the pressure at Maracan.

“We’re used to playing in big environments. All are experienced players, national teams, hardened players, so there’s no boy to face any pressure. But the important thing is to do what the teacher asks, to come in concentrated and give my best. Of course, nothing has been won yet, a part is on the way, but we have the second part for, if God wants to guarantee the spot for the next phase”, said the Atletico striker.