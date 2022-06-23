Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Official Portrait Revealed | Fashion

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been revealed! In the image, Kate Middleton wears an emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s The Vampire’s Wife and Manolo Blahnik heels.

The look is the same one she wore for a trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin in 2020. In fact, the piece has already been seen on Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Ruth Negga.

Also worth noting: Kate wears Manolo Blahnik’s classic Hangisi heels in the painting. As Carrie Bradshaw’s chosen wedding shoe, the Hangisi had already earned its place in the pop culture hall of fame. The model has now had the royal seal of approval and will also hang (at least temporarily) in the National Portrait Gallery.

The painting will be loaned to the gallery for a period in 2023 to mark its reopening, but until then, its home is at Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum, where Kate and William saw it at the official opening on Thursday morning. Commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, Jamie Coreth worked to incorporate Cambridge itself into the painting – the background echoes the shadows of the historic stone buildings that are synonymous with the city.

“It was the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to showcase Their Royal Highnesses in a way that would appear relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified. As it is the first painting to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a sense of balance between their public and private lives.”