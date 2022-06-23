producer praises PS5 hardware

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, praised the PS5’s hardware and reinforced the importance of its technologies to the RPG’s development. According to him, the power of the SSD will allow gameplay with real-time transitions and even more detailed graphics.

Exclusive to a new generation, the RPG promises to make the most of the PlayStation 5’s capacity and processing. With the machine, the title is expected to be a real “roller coaster” and flow at a “breaking pace” throughout its campaign. In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, he said:

With the increase in processing power, we’ve obviously managed to enrich the graphics more than ever before, but it’s the fast loading times that really impress me. In Final Fantasy XVI, you go straight from a scene to battles in real-time, and then back to a scene with no load time at all, letting the gameplay flow at a breakneck pace. It’s only thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 that we’ve managed to make the game the roller coaster it is.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released in the first half of 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI will not have an open world

Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will not be based in the open world, but rather in limited spaces of exploration with the feel of maps on a “truly global scale”. In addition, summons — called Eikons — will be playable in the title and will appear in various plot and gameplay situations. Click here to learn more.