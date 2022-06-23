Program selects 20 startups to receive grants of up to R$ 39 thousand, in Ceará | Your Chance

Sebrae in Ceará is selecting entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas or startups to participate in the StartupCE program, an initiative that aims to contribute to making them sustainable and scalable businesses. The 20 best projects (Startups with CNPJ) will also be awarded with the Bolsa Sócio Empreendedor, in the total amount of up to R$ 39 thousand. Applications are open until June 26th and can be done online.

The StartupCE 2022 edition will be divided into three stages. In the first, a total of 200 projects or businesses will be selected to participate in the pre-acceleration phase, where participants will have intensive training with online and face-to-face programs.

At the end of this phase, Sebrae/CE will select the 100 best projects that will move on to an Acceleration phase, where training and mentoring will continue.

To mark the end of the Acceleration phase, a Demo Day will be held, where participants will have the opportunity to make a Pitch (short presentation) of their business to a panel of experts from the innovation ecosystem.

During the Demo Day, the 20 best ideas/businesses (companies with CNPJ) will be selected, which will be awarded the Bolsa Sócio Empreendedor in the amount of R$ 6,500 for up to six months, to support entrepreneurs in the development of their businesses.