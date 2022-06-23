PVC rips R$20 bill live when talking about Flamengo’s spending

Commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho, better known as PVC, starred in an unusual scene involving his own money live on “Exchange of Passes”, a SporTV program aired this morning (watch below).

When talking about the expenses of Flamengo’s board of directors with the termination of coaches, the journalist ended up tearing up a R$ 20 banknote and surprised presenter Camila Carelli.

“Spending BRL 22 million on contract terminations for four technicians in 18 months… let me see if I have a BRL 20 bill”, PVC said shortly before taking his wallet out of his pocket.

“I have! It’s doing it here!”, continued the commentator, tearing the ballot in half. “What’s that! Pass me the Pix here”, joked the presenter when seeing the scene.

“But that’s it! I’ll paste later, I’ll paste later!”, joked the journalist, putting the ballot away again.

The moment, of course, went viral on social media, with fans “saddened” by the attitude in a joking tone. Others, however, did not like the attitude.

“Faulty Act”

At the end of the program, PVC took the floor to address the issue and apologized, promising a donation.

“I’m going to recover my ballot and, tomorrow, I’m going to make a donation of R$ 200 in warm to compensate for the mistake I committed. I apologize”, he said before the end of the “Exchange”.

Watch the moment and see reactions:

