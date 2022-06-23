Record: Micron introduces microSD card with capacity of up to 1.5 TB of storage

Card can store up to 4 months of continuous video and has multiple types of endurance

This Tuesday (21), the manufacturer Micron unveiled the i400, the world’s first 1.5TB MicroSD card. The announcement was made during the Embedded World 2022 conference held in Nuremberg, Germany.

According to Micron, the new line of MicroSD cards is designed according to strict industry standards, being especially focused on edge storage operations. The i400 line will be available in configurations with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 1.5TB of storage.

Check the performance class for each model below:

64 GB: U3, A2, Class10

U3, A2, Class10 128 GB: U1, A2, Class10

U1, A2, Class10 256GB to 1.5TB: U3, A2, Class10

Made for video and security systems

The brand states that security and monitoring systems should directly benefit from the increase in capacity, as this could alleviate the need for constant data transfers.

all cards Micron i400 have been certified for continuous operation (24/7) for up to five years. They also function normally between temperatures of -25 and 85 degrees Celsius, as well as being resistant to damage from water, X-rays, impacts and magnets. The MTTF (Mean time to failure) rating is 2 million hours.

– Continues after advertising –

In addition, Micron i400 line cards come with a intelligent management system, which monitors usage and health storage media, while also allowing secure remote firmware updates when needed.

Micron points out that the design of the i400 MicroSD cards has been optimized for Sustained performance during simultaneous 4K video operations or with up to 8 AI recording events (routines linked to Artificial Intelligence).

When will we have 2TB cards?

It is worth remembering that many more modern electronics (such as Valve’s Steam Deck and high-end smartphones) already support cards of up to 2 TB, although they do not yet exist. To reach the 1.5TB capacity, Micron used a 3D NAND construction with 176 layers.

The next step, as far as the density jump is concerned, will be for manufacturing processes in 232 layers 3D NAND, when we will possibly have the first MicroSD cards with 2 TB of capacity.

– Continues after advertising –

Micron has yet to reveal pricing for the i400 series of microSD cards.

PCI Express 7.0 is advertised to be 4 times faster than PCIe 5.0

For desktop system consumers, there are few real win scenarios



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Register Source: Micron