Report indicates that Samsung has nearly 50 million smartphones in stock

According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung may have nearly 50 million smartphones in stock waiting to be sold. An inventory of 50 million devices represents more than 18% of the estimated delivery volume of 270 million units in 2022.

Typically, only about 10% of total annual shipments remain in the distributor’s inventory. Having nearly twice as many unsold units is therefore a worrying sign for Samsung and the smartphone industry as a whole. The Korean giant will likely have to apply significant reductions to most of its models in order to sell.

Weak demand for affordable Samsung devices suggests that people buying phones in this price range are paying the price for the global economic situation. Some consumers may also be more tempted by smartphones from certain competitors like Xiaomi Redmi or Poco, which generally offer better value for money.

However, we know that the Galaxy lineup remains a public favorite as they accounted for over 50% of Samsung smartphones sold in 2021.

The report says that Samsung would have manufactured 20 million smartphones a month between January and February 2022.

Source: Gizchina