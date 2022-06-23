Rivaldo is not intimidated and ‘craves’ favorite for Choque-Rei for the Copa do Brasil and surprises: “A good opportunity”

The classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo is next Thursday (23), at 8 pm, at Morumbi Stadium, in a match valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

The matches for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup start this Wednesday (22), with rounds of classics in the biggest knockout tournament in national football. the ambassador of betfair, Rivaldoanalyzed the main clash of the round between Sao Paulo and Palmeiras. The former player Brazilian Team highlighted that Verdão is the favorite in the King shockplayed in Morumbi.

“I believe that São Paulo must be dissatisfied with the painful defeat after an epic turn in the Brasileirão game on Monday. However, I imagine that this can even play in favor of a much calmer and more confident Palmeiras in the match, unlike Ceni’s team, which will be pressured to react in the classic and not lose the second consecutive match. For this reason, I see Palmeiras with a good opportunity to beat São Paulo again at Morumbi for the Copa do Brasil”, pointed out.

Rivaldo highlighted the phase of the team in the seasonwho doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for 19 matches. “There are 19 unbeaten games and only three defeats in 41 matches in 2022. Palmeiras has been making a fantastic start to the season in all competitions, however, this is not a surprise, as I see a tight squad, which has been playing together for a long time. some years”.

The former player highlighted the work that Abel Ferreira been doing in the team alviverde in these two years of Palmeiras. “Palmeiras has an intelligent coach who knows how to take advantage of his players and unite the group whenever necessary. Honestly, I am happy with the work that the team has been developing and I see this happening off the field with the current board showing great competence”, concluded in an interview with Betfair.