Rodrigo Varanda receives poll from Europe and can be negotiated by Corinthians

Striker Rodrigo Varanda, who belongs to Corinthians and is on loan at Chapecoense, has entered the radar of a European club. In recent weeks, a team from Cyprus, whose name was not disclosed to the report, has increased interest in hiring the player.

The search has gained momentum in recent weeks, but has not yet moved beyond the probing stage. Rodrigo Varanda is on loan at Chapecoense until the end of this season, and, to change clubs, he would depend on Corinthians’ approval to reallocate his loan or accept a proposal to buy his rights. The Cypriot club’s interest is a loan with an option to buy.

If the interest is formalized in a proposal, the negotiation by Corinthians must be done through the board of the base categories. At the moment, the dome is occupied by Osvaldo Neto (director) and André Figueiredo (general manager).

At Corinthians, Rodrigo Varanda had a successful trajectory in the basic categories. In 2021, still under the command of coach Vágner Mancini, he received chances among the professionals, but failed to establish himself.

After a loan to São Bernardo, last season, he returned to Parque São Jorge to play in Copinha, with the U-20 squad. And despite standing out in the competition, the month of January was marked by the player for accusations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and an ex-neighbor, who even registered a police report for the crime of threat.

