Russia is close to conquering the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk

Ukrainian troops lost control of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, two regions of Donbass

OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP

Russian troops surround the siege of the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhanks



The last Ukrainian result in Luhanks is in jeopardy, according to the region’s governor, Sergei Gaiday, who informed that the troops of the Ukraine lost “control of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka”. For days the Severodonetsk region – which is already partially dominated – and Lysychansk have suffered from Russian bombings that are trying to take over the region and completely dominate this part of Donbass. This information comes hours before the European Union decide whether Ukraine will be granted official candidate status for the bloc. According to Gaiday, the Russian army is “performing strike operations to encircle our troops in the Lysychansk area” and “are blocking the road between this town and Bakhmut.” “Severodonetsk is being destroyed, all positions of our forces are being bombed day and night”, highlighted the governor, adding that the Russians are “attacking Syrotyne”.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine had received Himars high-precision missile launch systems from the US, thus strengthening its army’s military arsenal to face the Russian invasion. “The Himars have arrived in Ukraine. Thanks to my colleague and friend Lloyd Austin (his American counterpart) for these powerful tools,” Reznikov said in a Twitter message, along with an image of the mobile rocket launch system installed on light armored vehicles. The minister said this summer would be “the last” for some of the Russian occupiers, without specifying how many rocket launchers Ukraine received.

The dispatch of these weapons was reported in early June and the Himars have a range of 80 kilometers. This system is not long-range, but it has the advantage of being very accurate, superior to the Russian arsenal. US President Joe Biden has indicated that such a missile system would allow Ukraine to hit key battlefield targets more accurately, ensuring that it will not be used against Russian territory. Since the beginning of the conflict, the American president has been careful not to hand over weapons that could put his country in a situation of co-belligerence. Kiev, in turn, called for “powerful” and “heavy” weapons to repel the Russian offensive in Donbass.