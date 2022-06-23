Russia surrounds last stronghold of resistance in Luhansk

Russian forces are closing in on conquering the last pocket of resistance in the eastern region of luhanskat Ukraine. Severodonetsk and its neighboring city, Lisichanskcontinue to be hit by intense Russian bombing.

Russian troops bomb large-scale and “destroy everything” in Lisichansk, a strategic city in the eastern region of the Donbasdenounced the Kiev government, on the eve of a summit meeting that could grant Ukraine official candidate status to join the European Union (HUH).

“The Russian army is bombing Lisichansk on a large scale, with cannons, missiles, aerial bombs, missile launchers… They destroy everything,” declared Sergei Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, which is at the center of the fighting.

Located in the Donbas mining basin, Moscow’s priority objective today, Lisichansk is in the sights of the Russian army, which already occupies much of the nearby city of Severodonetsk..

A photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows smoke rising over the oil refinery on the outskirts of the city of Lisichansk. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

According to the governor, Lisichansk lives in “hell”. “For four months, all our positions have been under fire from all the weapons that the Russian army has,” he added.

The two cities, separated by the Donets River, constitute the main stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk region. Russian troops have been trying to surround them for several weeks and have taken control of nearby locations.

On Tuesday night, in his daily speech, President Volodmyr Zelensky also accused the Russia by a “brutal and cynical” bombing in the northeast region of Kharkiv, which killed 15 people, according to the local governor. “The Russian army is deaf to reason. It simply destroys, it simply kills,” he stated.

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced this Wednesday the “shocking level” of suffering that the violence of the war in ukraine causes civilians, victims of “constant indiscriminate attacks”. Among the hundreds of patients evacuated by train by MSF, more than 40% of the injured were elderly and children.

Russia said a drone strike may have been the cause of a fire that affected the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region on the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, a Turkish cargo ship set sail this Wednesday from the Ukrainian port of Mariupolafter negotiations between Ankara and Moscow over grain blocked due to the Russian offensive.

Kiev says that millions of tons of grain are accumulated in Ukrainian ports as a result of the blockade of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

The conflict is raising tensions between the EU and Russia, which has warned of “serious” consequences for Lithuania, a member of the bloc, due to restrictions imposed on rail traffic with Kaliningrad.

This territory is 1,600 kilometers from Moscow, between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea.

Lithuania, a former Soviet republic now integrated into the EU and natosays it complies with European sanctions against Russia by blocking products sent to the enclave.

But Russia denounced an “escalation” of tensions and summoned the EU ambassador to Russia. the government of United States expressed support for Lithuania.

The State Department confirmed that a second American died fighting alongside the Ukrainian army. And two other Americans were captured last week in eastern Ukraine by Russian troops.

EU ‘Total Consensus’

Foreign ministers from the 27 EU countries on Tuesday expressed “full consensus” on granting the status to Ukraine and Moldova.

The official decision is expected to be taken at a summit of European leaders this week. “I will do everything to ensure that the European Union’s historic decision is approved”, declared Zelenski.

The Ukrainian president also insists on asking Western powers for arms to allow their troops to reduce the theoretical military advantage of the Russian army.

“As actively as we fight for a positive decision by the European Union on Ukraine’s candidacy, we fight daily to obtain shipments of modern weapons,” he said. /AP, AFP, REUTERS and NYT