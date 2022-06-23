Russian iPhone and Galaxy S22? Country has a law that releases production without brand authorization

Russia’s parliament passed a bill that would legalize so-called “parallel imports”. When the text goes into effect, the local government will be able to receive products from foreign brands without your necessary authorization.

The law also makes it clear that parallel imports will not be penalized, and the “right of exclusive use over the results of intellectual activity” is vetoed. In other words, Russian companies will be able to buy Apple or Samsung cell phones and sell in Russia without the authorization of the manufacturers.