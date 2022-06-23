Russian iPhone and Galaxy S22? Country has a law that releases production without brand authorization

Russia’s parliament passed a bill that would legalize so-called “parallel imports”. When the text goes into effect, the local government will be able to receive products from foreign brands without your necessary authorization.
The law also makes it clear that parallel imports will not be penalized, and the “right of exclusive use over the results of intellectual activity” is vetoed. In other words, Russian companies will be able to buy Apple or Samsung cell phones and sell in Russia without the authorization of the manufacturers.
These “middlemen” are free from any civil, administrative or criminal liability. In addition, its directors or employees will not be punished as an individual.
Another controversial aspect of the text also allows Russian companies to locally produce foreign branded devices without the need for authorization of the company.
In this case, a Samsung Galaxy S22 or even an iPhone 13 can be assembled by Russian companies without the prior authorization of Samsung or Apple. The measure is valid for any type of product, including cars.
As these companies abandoned the Russian market, but left their factories supplied with parts, there is a chance that Russia will take over the production of these products, even using the original brand.
Of course, parts smuggling can end up helping to assemble cell phones without the consent of the global manufacturer, but when it comes to software, the problem remains. So most of these devices can come out of the box with some government-adapted Android.