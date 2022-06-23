Samsung announces 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor for slim and compact phones

The sensor is 1/1.4 in size, an impressive value for its 200 megapixels. According to Samsung, it has the smallest pixels in the industry: 0.56 microns, 20% smaller than the ISOCELL HP1 released last year. However, this information is debatable, as the Chinese manufacturer Omnivision had also revealed a 200-megapixel sensor with 0.56 microns in February.

Samsung has unveiled its newest 200-megapixel camera sensor aimed at premium phone makers who want slim, compact handsets. The ISOCELL HP3 features technologies such as per-pixel autofocus, improvements in low-light image capture, and advances in ISO for maximum dynamic range.

The ISOCELL HP3 has interesting features, such as, for example, each pixel has autofocus detection and Super QPD technology, which combined with the tetrapixel feature, allows for faster and sharper autofocus.

It can also process four 0.56-micron pixels into one 1.12-micron as a 50-megapixel sensor for better quality low-light photos, or combine 16 pixels into one 2.24-micron. These values ​​are much smaller than most cameras, such as the 61-megapixel Sony A7R IV sensor that measures 3.76 microns.

In addition to high resolution photos, it can record videos in 8K at 30 FPS and 4K at 120 FPS, along with the depth sensor. Lastly, it offers 14-bit color depth, equivalent to 4 trillion colors.

Mass production should start this year, which indicates that the first phones with the ISOCELL HP3 sensor will only hit the market in 2023.