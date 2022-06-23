Samsung receives millionaire fine in Australia for running ads highlighting IP68 on beaches

Most of Samsung’s advanced smartphones have some certification that ensures resistance against water and dust, such as IP68, for example, a feature highlighted by the manufacturer in its advertising materials in order to attract consumers looking for protection against splashes, rain and, in more cases, serious, accidental falls into the water. Despite the fact that the company offers this protection on some phones, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), an entity equivalent to Procon in Brazil, fined the South Korean giant US$ 14 million (about R$ 50.1 million ) after investigating seven Samsung billboards released in Australia in 2019.

in all ads the company reinforced the existence of water resistance, something that would not have been a problem if the company had not chosen a beach setting to highlight the feature. In this case, the authority understood that the advertising could mislead the consumer by implying that cell phones could be submerged in salt water. In the case of smartphones from Samsung and other brands, the registration that determines the water resistance is valid for certain meters, for a certain time and, in all cases, for fresh water, that is, the manufacturer of the devices is not responsible for damage after exposing the phone to saline water.

The company reportedly accepted the indictment and the multimillion-dollar fine by committing to “introduce hardware and software changes to its phones so that water-resistance claims better reflect reality.” As ACCC President Gina Cass-Gottlieb commented, “This penalty is a strong reminder to companies that all product claims must be substantiated. The ACCC will continue to take enforcement action against companies that mislead consumers with claims about the nature or benefits of its products.”

