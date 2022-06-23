Samsung will pay BRL 72 million for waterproof advertising

In a lawsuit in Australia, the Samsung agreed to pay a fine of $14 million (about R$ 72 million) due to a false statement. At the time, the company released advertisements claiming that seven Galaxy line devices were water resistanthowever, smartphones could stop working if used in swimming pool and salt water.

The dispute between Samsung and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began in 2019 and recently, Judge Michael Murphy approved a settlement between the parties. According to Samsung’s lawyer, the company disclosed about 684 ads with false information.

Advertisements were posted on the internet, on TVs and on billboards, claiming that smartphones could be used at pools or beaches. However, none of the devices are resistant to salt water or during use in swimming pools.

The problem starts when the user puts the smartphone to charge while there is still water in the USB port.Source: Unsplash

“Samsung Australia ads promoting their Galaxy phones showed people using their phones in swimming pools and sea water, despite the fact that doing so could result in significant damage to the phone,” said ACCC President Gina Cass-Gottlieb.

misleading advertising

Anyway, the agreement is related to only nine ads of the seven smartphones in the Galaxy line — they were released between 2016 and 2018. The South Korean company admitted there was “a material prospect of corrosion damage to the phone’s charging port” if the devices were used in salt water or swimming pools.

According to a company spokesperson, many tests were carried out on the smartphones in salt water and swimming pools, but he welcomed the closure of the case. During the period of false advertising, Samsung sold around three million Galaxy devices in Australia.

“Samsung strives to provide the best possible experience for all of our customers. Samsung regrets if any Galaxy users have experienced any issues with their device as a result of the matters covered in this case,” the spokesperson said.