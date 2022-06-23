Sandra Bullock admits she has no idea when she will return to acting

Sandra Bullock admitted that she is already exhausted from working on one film after another and that her break is indefinitely with a return that she does not want to define.

The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and reaffirmed the news that he had released during the press conferences in the lost citywhen he said he would be taking a break from acting for a while to be with his kids.

When asked when she plans to return, she was honest and admitted she has no idea and doesn’t want to think about it right now:

“I don’t want to be stuck on anyone’s schedule but mine. I’m completely exhausted. I’m so tired, I’m not able to make healthy, smart decisions and I know it. I really do not know. Work has always been a regular thing for me, and I’ve been very lucky in life with that. I realized he was possibly turning into a crutch.”

The actress confessed that, out of habit, she kept looking for new jobs and didn’t find anything she wanted, because the truth was that she didn’t want anything. She said it was a long process to accept that she didn’t need this validation and that she could stop to take some time for herself:

“It’s like I keep opening the fridge looking for something that isn’t in there. I told myself, ‘Stop looking for something here because it doesn’t exist. You already have it, establish your value, find it and be okay with not having to be validated by work’.”

Actress wanted to ‘stop with a bang’

Sandra’s most recent work was the lost city, which she loved to do and which does not fail to pour out praise for the film’s producer and the entire team. She said that she loved the project, and that she thought it was the perfect golden key to start her rest:

“I love working with artists, which is why [a produtora Liza Chasin] and I made such a perfect duo. If I’m going to stop with a bang, I want to do it with the right person.”

Sandra recently starred in the lost cityavailable for purchase and rent at YouTube Movies. The actress will also be in Bullet trainwhich should open in theaters from the day August 4.

