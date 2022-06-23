Sandra Bullock Reveals Scary Reason to Pause Career

Sandra Bullock revealed that the reason that made her decide to take a break from her career was due to the diagnosis of burnout – a burnout syndrome that has other consequences for physical and mental health.

The 57-year-old actress, who has been in several successful productions in her career, and won the Oscar for best actress in 2010 for her performance in A possible dream (2009), told more details of the removal in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t want to be stuck with anyone else’s schedules but mine. I’m very burnt out. I am very tired and completely incapable of making healthy and wise decisions, I am aware of that. I have no idea when I will return,” Bullock said.

“Works have always been stable for me, I’m very lucky. And I realized that this was possibly settling me. It’s like I’m opening the fridge looking for something that isn’t there. He said to me, ‘Stop looking for why it doesn’t exist, you already have it, determine what it is, find it and accept that it’s okay not to work for acceptance’, he continued.

Sandra Bullock debuts in Bullet Train this August

Even with the break in his career, fans of the star will still check out some productions with the actress, as in the movie Bullet train, which debuts in August. Starred by Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, the feature will also have actors Michael Shannon and actress Joey King.

The film is an adaptation of the book Maria Beetlein Kôtarô Isakawhich talks about murders with similar missions inside a bullet train.

according to CBR, the adaptation marks the third time that a work by Isaka has become a film production. the first time was Grasshopper (2015) and Golden Slumber2018, based on the novels Three Assassins and Remote Control.

Bullock also debuted in the feature Lost Citynext to the actor Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The film was praised by critics and rumors of a possible sequel arose.

About a possible continuation of Miss Congeniality 3which won her the Golden Globe, Sandra ruled out the possibility:

“Not God! No, no. Nor should the 2nd have been done. I’m glad we did, because I got to know Regina King through him, and I adore her. But I think Miss Congeniality should have stopped at the first film.”

Check out the trailer for Bullet Train:

