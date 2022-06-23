Sandra Bullock reveals the reason that made her pause her career indefinitely

Anyone who sees the glamor of Hollywood, can’t imagine what happens outside the spotlight. Best actress Oscar winner in 2010, Sandra Bullock has great films under her belt, but admitted that she chose to put her career on hold after being diagnosed with burnout, an emotional disorder resulting from stressful work situations.

At the age of 57, the actress walked away from the studios cinematics and has no intention of returning anytime soon. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter websitemade three months after her removal, she fired:

I don’t want to be stuck with anyone else’s schedules but mine. I’m very burnt out. I am very tired and completely incapable of making healthy and wise decisions, I am aware of that. […]. Jobs have always been stable for me, I’m very lucky. And I realized that this was possibly settling me. It’s like I’m opening the fridge looking for something that isn’t there. She said to me: Stop looking for what doesn’t exist, you already have it, determine what it is, find and accept that it’s okay not to work for acceptance.

One of his last performances was in Lost City, a film released in 2022, in which he shared the screen with Channing Tatum. However, before leaving for good, she left a record Bullet train, a feature starring Brad Pitt, which should premiere on July 21 this year. Bullock joined the production after Lady Gaga canceled due to scheduling issues.

