São Paulo players launch ‘bomb’ for Ceni, cause noise on the web and information reaches Palmeiras

palm trees

Alviverde faces the rival this Thursday (23), for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil

Rogério Ceni was thwarted in São Paulo (Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF)
O palm trees is prepared for another important appointment of the season. After hitting the Sao Paulo last Monday (20), with the turnaround happening with goals from Gustavo Gomez and Murillo in the final minutes, in a duel valid for the Brasileirão.

Now, the team led by Abel Ferreira, who tested negative for COVID-19, but was prevented from participating in this Thursday’s duel (23), faces the rival again, in Morumbi, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Cup. from Brazil.

After the last defeat, coach Rogério Ceni hinted that in his view, he would take reserve players to the knockout stage, but it would depend on the board. In investigations by Bolavip Brasil, the tricolor leaders exempted themselves from the situation and left the decision for Ceni.

According to journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro, São Paulo players asked not to be spared for the duel later. Therefore, even if it is against Ceni’s idea, the coach must send his main team to the field.

