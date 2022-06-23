São Paulo will decide priority of the season against Palmeiras

The weight of the classic in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil makes São Paulo plan priorities for the rest of the season. In a tight schedule, Rogério Ceni’s team must have changes against Palmeiras, in relation to the team that was defeated by the rival, on Monday (20) by the Brasileirão. Tonight’s Shock-King takes place again in Morumbi, at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

AND why this question? The question is how many changes Ceni will make. At the press conference after the 2-1 defeat, the coach transferred responsibility to the board. He has said publicly, more than once, that his priority is the Brazilian Championship.

“The whole group was here today [segunda-feira]. No one has been left out of line players and there is no one to come back. Want to risk it all on Thursday [na Copa do Brasil]? Let’s take a chance. Can we lose someone to injury? We can. But then we would be tired against Juventude [pelo Brasileirão]. We have to make choices. Whatever the direction comes up with, let’s go,” said Ceni.

São Paulo’s board maintains the discourse that it does not interfere in Rogério Ceni’s lineups. Still, an early elimination in the Copa do Brasil would directly impact Julio Casares’ management planning for 2022.

In the budget approved by the deliberative council, the board set the goal of reaching the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. An early drop in competition would represent R$ 3.9 million less in prizes to the coffers of São Paulo, which is experiencing a serious financial crisis, with debts approaching R$ 650 million.

The recent setbacks in the Brasileirão also caused São Paulo to distance themselves from their goal in the tournament. The club’s budget provides for direct qualification to the Libertadores, which would mean finishing in the top six. Currently, the Morumbi team is in ninth place, with 18 points, the same number as Fluminense, in sixth place.

Even if he decides to save against Palmeiras, thinking about the game against Juventude, on Sunday (26), Rogério Ceni will have to make do with the same options he had on Monday. São Paulo continues with nine absences, eight in the medical department – side João Moreira is at the service of the Portuguese under-18 team.

“If we have to put it all back together, we’ll put it all back together, because it’s classic, a big game. We’ve already got the hang of the match against Juventude. We’ll see tomorrow[Tuesdaythedayofthere-presentation”continuedCeni[terça-feiradiadareapresentação”prosseguiuCeni

A probable São Paulo for the match is: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda, Leo; Rafinha, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Welington; Luciano (Patrick) and Calleri.

São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other at 20:00 (Brasília time) today (23), for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The return is scheduled for July 14, at Allianz Parque.