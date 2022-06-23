Scientists create graphene tattoo that monitors blood pressure

An article published on Monday (20), in the scientific journal Nature Nanotechnology, presents a comfortable and accurate solution for continuous blood pressure measurements in non-clinical (ambulatory) settings. Developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, USA, this is an electronic graphene tattoowhich can remain on the wrist for hours.

Continuously monitoring blood pressure is an essential procedure for understanding various health conditions, especially cardiovascular diseases. This measure can not only provide subsidies for medical diagnosis, but also allow monitoring platforms to establish a correlation between the disease and the patient’s behavior and habits.

The importance of monitoring blood pressure

For Deji Akinwande, a professor at UT Austin and one of the research leaders, “blood pressure is the most important vital sign you can measure, but the methods to do it outside the clinic, passively, without a cuff, are very limited”. Therefore, the study proposes monitoring through a wearable device, based on electrical bioimpedance.

Called an e-tattoo, the graphene “tattoo” is thin, self-adhesive, lightweight and discreet, functioning as a human bioelectronic interface. Through it, the measurement of blood pressure can be done in any type of situation, from moments of high stress to deep sleep. In addition to measuring non-invasively and accurately (performance equivalent to Grade A), the wearable can be worn for more than 300 minutes, ten times longer than reported in previous studies.

Measurements are made by firing an electrical current into the skin, followed by an analysis of the body’s response (bioimpedance). There is a correlation between this reaction and changes in blood pressure, due to changes in blood volume, which are subsequently analyzed by a machine learning model.

