Search for ‘virtual reality porn’ grew 115% in 2022

A recent study of Bankless Times revealed that the rise in sales of VR (Virtual Reality) headsets has coincided with growth by adult content search for that platform. This user interest has drawn attention, as the search for “VR pornography” grew 115% in the first half of 2022.

Searches for VR content +18 had their second biggest increase in history in January this year, with over 920,000 records. The search record took place in December 2016, the same month in which Facebook launched the Oculus VR and the controls touch to accompany you. O My Smart Price adds that, at the time, virtual reality still had the “novelty factor”.

Another example cited was the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 VR, which took place in the last quarter of 2020. Not long after that, in January 2021, traffic for adult VR content increased, recording around 580,000 searches. According to the study, the end of the year is the period when the sale of VR headsets grows – and with it the search for immersive +18 content. VR headset shipments grew 92% year-over-year in 2021.

There were over 1.2 million searches for the term “VR Porn” in December 2016. (Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

According to Bankless Times, “Since 2016, when the Oculus headset was first released, searches for ‘VR Porn’ have increased every December.” In Christmas 2021, for example, Oculus app installs increased by 150%.

THE International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts the market value of VR and AR (Augmented Reality) to reach EUR €15.5 billion by the end of 2022. The market share of VR headsets is expected to exceed USD 34 million by 2024, and a report by Digital Adult Content predicts the adult VR content market will grow from $716 million in 2021 to $19 billion until 2026.