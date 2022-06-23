Security camera used in PM battalion ‘espionage’ was installed two months ago

The police heard a statement from the manager of the hostel on the second floor of the building where a camera used in an espionage scheme by military police officers from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) and the Shock Battalion made by two women who would pass on the information. He said that the equipment was installed almost two months ago, at the address on Rua Frei Caneca, in downtown Rio, in front of one of the battalions that was being monitored.

Investigation: Police carry out an investigation in a store where there is a camera that ‘spied’ on the PM battalion

The manager said that it was during this period that a woman came to him saying that she had rented the store and that there would be an ice warehouse there. The woman then asked if he had a monitor to borrow as she was going to install a camera and wanted to take a test. He denied having the equipment. After a few days, still according to what was told to the police, a new Wi-fi network was noticed by hostel guests. The name of the network was “ICE FREI CANECA”. The manager also said that he saw a man inside the store, who would be responsible for installing the camera.

A team from the 21st DP carried out an investigation this Wednesday morning at the store where the camera is installed. The electricity box is another point analyzed by the agents, who seek to know how the monitoring was set up. A ladder was used by them to reach the security camera. Inside the store, several internet routers are scattered on the floor, indicating that the transmission of images was made from inside the property. Police are also looking to collect fingerprints on the equipment, which was still working on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Carolina Teixeira da Silva and Keley Cristina Domingos dos Santos monitored the movement of troops in real time. They were detained in a white vehicle that accompanied BOPE vehicles when the team from the unit’s barracks began to travel to the Manguinhos community for an action to support police officers from the Pacification Police Coordination (CPP). With the women, the military police seized six cell phones, with records of communication with different criminal factions linked to drug trafficking and militias.

One of the PMs, in testimony, said that the police team spotted the pair’s car when entering the Santa Bárbara Tunnel and that a motorcycle was accompanying the vehicle. According to the report, the approach was made at the height of the Ramos neighborhood, North Zone, and the team was calm when they saw that there were two women inside the car. But the mistrust came when they were “disconcerted” when answering about fate. In addition, one of the police officers saw a cell phone with the light on inside the car and soon after saw the other devices inside the vehicle. At one point, Carolina would have tried to take one of the phones out of the hands of an agent more aggressively. That’s when they trapped her hands.

Women were arrested on suspicion of spying on PMs Photo: Reproduction

According to the report, one of the cell phones had messages referring to Bope. “4 vehicles taking Av. Brasil. Without the big one (Bope’s armored vehicle). We are on the Red Line”, says one of them. other cell phones were found several videos with images of the access streets to Bope, in the South Zone of Rio, and also to the Shock Battalion, in the Center.

A man, also suspected of being part of the espionage scheme, was arrested this Tuesday while cleaning Carolina’s apartment, in Laranjeiras. The property is on the 12th floor of a building on Rua Pereira da Silva, providing a privileged view of the Bope barracks. The two and Keley remain detained at the 21st DP (Bonsucesso), the police station in charge of the investigations.