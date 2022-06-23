see results of Brazilians in the Saquarema Stage

Surfer Gabriel Medina, three-time world champion, did not have a good performance in the sixth heat of the first round and went to the repechage in the Saquarema stage of the World Surfing Circuit. With a sum of just 6.4 points, he was 3rd, behind Australians Connor O’Leary (10.56) and Ethan Ewing (7.47).

In a warm heat, the sea was quite calm and the combined scores of the two best waves only hit the double digits in the final stretch. The highest rating was from Connor O’Leary, who recorded a 5.73 on his third attempt. The Brazilian’s highest score came in his second wave and was just 4.4.

However, Medina was ahead until the clock struck 13 minutes remaining. That’s when the Brazilian ended up being surpassed by O’Leary in the sum of the notes, when he registered 7.5 points. Then the three-time world champion was also behind Ewing, who recorded 7.47.

With three minutes to go, O’Leary increased his score and made Medina need 6.16 to take the lead in the heat. The Brazilian, however, could not score the score and was third. He got the most waves, ten in total, compared to four from O’LEary and six from Ewing.

Medina, who is looking for his first victory in Brazilian seas, will play the repechage tomorrow (24th) to see if he will advance to the round of 16. The surfer from Maresias, who has already won almost 20 first-echelon events in world surfing, has never been champion in Brazil.

Between 2012 and 2016, the Brazilian stage of the Circuit was held in Rio de Janeiro, where Medina’s best result was third place, in 2013 and 2016. In Saquarema, where the event has been taking place since 2017, he never made it past the quarterfinals. .

Filipinho gets a good score with aerial and also advances in Saquarema

Felipe Toledo, three-time champion of the Brazilian stage, entered the sea in the fourth heat of the first round against the American Nat Young and the Peruvian Miguel Tudela, and showed why he is the Brazilian who has won the most in Rio de Janeiro.

On his first wave, in the first few minutes of the heat, Filipinho managed a spinning aerial without putting his hands on the edge of the board. He impressed the judges and immediately earned an 8.17.

The second wave of the Brazilian with the highest score was a 5.60 — and the sum that made him win the heat was 13.77.

Nat Young and Miguel Tudela also had an interesting performance, but not enough to displace Filipe.

The American got 11.00 with the two best grades, and the Peruvian 9.23.

Italo Ferreira confirms favoritism and advances to the round of 16 in Saquarema

Italo Ferreira confirmed his favoritism and beat South African Matthew McGillivray and compatriot João Chianca, in the first round in Saquarema.

The Olympic champion in Tokyo showed all his skill and got a score of 7.50. Before, he had already gotten a 510 and closed the battery with a sum of 12.60. Italo secured himself in the round of 16 of the competition.

Matthew McGillivray took second place with 9.00 (4.83 in the first wave and 4.17 in the second). João Chianca did not meet during the whole heat and only got a 6.30 in the sum (3.30 and 3.00).

Italo is currently fourth in the world rankings. The top five qualify for the WSL Finals, which decides the world title in September in California. After the heat, the potiguar talked about what it’s like to compete with the Brazilian public.

“It’s very good, without a doubt. I like to compete with the fans. Being in Brazil is incredible, because I have support from Brazilians and I have an incredible team here. WSL.

Tati beats current world champion and goes to quarterfinals in Saquarema

The first Brazilian to enter the water on the first day of the Saquarema stage was Tatiana Weston-Webb, and she beat Carissa Moore, five-time world champion from Hawaii, and Sol Aguirre, a Peruvian invited to the event.

Right at the beginning of the heat, Tati managed to catch a very good wave and with his maneuvers got 6.67. With about 16 minutes to go, she got another good wave and her second grade was 4.10 — a total of 10.77.

Sol Aguirre surprised and finished second in the heat. She added up to 9.90 with the two notes. Carissa Moore, on the other hand, could not find herself in the Brazilian sea. In two waves, she managed just 1.50.

Sol and Carissa go to the repechage and face each other to stay alive in the competition — the loser is eliminated. Tati is the current runner-up in the world and the only Brazilian in the women’s bracket at the Oi Rio Pro.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has an irregular season in 2022 and arrived in Saquarema as ninth in the ranking.

Other Brazilians

In addition to them, seven more Brazilians also entered the sea in Saquarema. Michael Rodrigues, 27, advanced to the next stage after registering a combined 12.33 of his two best scores. He was ahead of Americans Griffin Colpinto, who totaled 12.27, and Jake Marshall, with 7.24.

Mateus Herdy and Samuel Pupo were behind Jack Robinson (13.67 points) in the third heat. Brazilians registered 8.50 and 7.50 in the sum, respectively.

Yago Dora, meanwhile, recorded 13.90 and won the fifth heat of the first round. The 26-year-old surfer surpassed by four tenths the “executioner” of Medina at the Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese Kanoa Igarashi, and the North American Kolohe Andino, who totaled 9.83.

Finally, a trio of Brazilians competed in the eighth and final heat of the first phase. The winner was Miguel Pupo with a score of 13.83 in the sum. In second was Caio Ibelli, with 8.90. adson André finished with 7.50.

The next call for the Saquarema stage of the World Tour is tomorrow (24), at 7 am (GMT).

Check out the men’s repechage duels: