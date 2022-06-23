See the price! Motorola starts sales of Moto G42 in Brazil with OLED screen and Snapdragon 680

Motorola has started sales of its new mid-range cell phone, the Moto G42. The model is now available on the manufacturer’s official store as a successor to the Moto G41, and as announced, it brings 20% more performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

price and availability


The Moto G42 can be purchased in two color options: blue or pink. The official price is R$1,999, but the cell phone is sold at Motorola’s official store for R$ 1,699. It is possible to get a 10% discount on cash payments by card, bank slip or Pix.

Moto G42 specs


The Moto G42 is equipped with a display 6.4-inch OLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. There is a hole in the panel that houses the 16 MP front camera. For those looking for more fluid screens, the Moto G62 5G will soon be launched in Brazil with a 120 Hz display, but with IPS LCD technology.

At the rear, keeping the traditional Motorola design, the device features a triple set of cameras represented by the 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There is also a hybrid wide-angle lens with a depth sensor and 8 MP resolution. Finally, the macro lens has a sensor of only 2 MP.



Powered by the Snapdragon 680, the Moto G42 is limited to 4G connectivity. The platform works with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with Micro SD card. We are talking about a 2.4 GHz processor with Adreno 610 GPU, which will promise good value for money as its price drops in the coming months.

To power this hardware, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 20 watt fast charging. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, NFC for proximity payments, Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers and, not least, Android 12.

  • 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

  • Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Platform

  • 4 GB of RAM

  • 128 GB of internal storage

  • Expandable memory with Micro SD card

  • 16 MP front camera (f/2.2)

  • Three rear cameras:

    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)

    • Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)

    • Macro lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.4)

  • 4G connection, Dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi and side fingerprint reader

  • 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging

  • android 12

  • Dimensions: 160.4 x 73.5 x 8 mm

  • Weight: 175 grams

What do you think of the Moto G42 price? Worth what you charge? Comment your opinion!

The Motorola Moto G42 is available from Kabum for BRL 1,799.

(Updated June 22, 2022 at 9:28 pm)

