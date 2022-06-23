Selena Gomez reveals she has a nickname she doesn’t like

Almost everyone has a nickname and it’s not uncommon for people to dislike it. This seems to be the case for Selena Gomez. In a recent interview with MTV UK, promoting the series “Only Murders in the Building“, she ended up talking about this embarrassing side of her life, but it ended up being funny.

the nickname that Selena Gomez don’t like is the following: Selly. So if you happen to run into her, be careful not to go by that nickname!

Read more:

Selena Gomez talked about the nickname:

“Some of my friends from the Bay, from the Oakland area here in California, they call me Selly. I’m not so sure I like it,” she blurted out.

Steve Martinher co-star on the series, said: “let’s put an end to it“, he joked. Despite being a pun on her name, she ends up remembering the word “silly”, which is “silly” in English. Of course she wouldn’t like it, would she?

And you, do you also have an inconvenient nickname? Check out the interview:

Selena Gomez doesn’t like the cover of the album “Revival”: “I wasn’t happy”

The music career of Selena Gomez It is acclaimed by fans and also by critics. However, the singer herself has some criticisms regarding what she has already done in the past. In a recent interview, the ex-Disney confessed that she didn’t like the album cover very much “revival“, launched in 2015. For her, the result left her very sexualized.

“I was very embarrassed after I did“, said Selena Gomez in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to work through these feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. [em mim]. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.“, he added.

Contrary to what many think, Selena also stated that he doesn’t feel extremely sexy. “I am not an overly sexual person“, said. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. could be for me“, declared the singer, stating that the choice of cover did not come from her at first.