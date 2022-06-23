SPFW shows that sewing resists the Bolsonaro era and must pursue good clothes

share tweet share share Email



SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – This edition of São Paulo Fashion Week is not just about political manifestations and identity flags. Although they seem increasingly important to keep the event connected to reality, there is room for brands willing to display “only” good clothes. After all, they are the ones that, presented in blocks on the catwalk, transport the viewer to another place, be it comfortable or strange to look at.

This fashion in its raw state, increasingly difficult to see in a space where ideas sometimes do not accompany modeling, mixing of fabrics and sharp colorism, guided part of the fashion shows on Friday (3) and Saturday (4).

The work of the stylist Rafaela Caniello, from Neriage, is calm, keeps relationships with sensorial ideas, among them the relationship of space, time and feelings of the designer.

That’s why, when he took his show to the newly opened block of the Rosewood Hotel, in the Cidade Matarazzo area, in the Paulista region, he offered a break from the frenetic political agenda that sums up this season so that people could just admire his proposal to sew the sea. , the sand and a moment of calm.

In the collection, neutral tones, with proposals that transitioned between off-white, copper and an opaque, calm gold, were combined with the deep blue of the sea, an electric tone close to that created by Yves Klein in the post-War period.

Nothing is uncomfortable in the series of pleated looks that identify the brand, one of the most desired by young people from São Paulo who are used to art and to clothes that cover them with noble fabrics and pleats built to perfection.

However, the idea of ​​mixing from Austrian Swarovski crystals, applied in the brand’s light tailoring, to Swiss On Running sneakers doesn’t sound old. The balance is executed in such a way by Caniello that she manages to create a fresh minimalism, far from the geometric and monochromatic frigidity that she already defined the use of this school in the cutting table.

The show was packed with a poem read by actress Alice Braga, who, after reciting it, appeared at the end of the presentation with one of Neriage’s red creations alongside her stylist.

Sewing was also the choice of one of the most resilient designers in São Paulo fashion, the Piauí native Weider Silveiro. The Womanizer collection paid homage, on Saturday afternoon, to the fashion of Madame Gres, an icon of French couture from the 1930s.

The stylist’s purpose was to create an extremely technical haute couture, a glamor translated into Hellenic-inspired pieces in which the accordion effect of the pleat is sacred.

Silveiro recomposes Gres’s foundations in proposals for the night, both the ballroom ones and the ones that run under the nightclub’s silver globe. Whole metallic looks in sequins and lamé were mixed up with the least sparkling ones, like the sets in white and those dyed in black, which opened the show at Senac Lapa, in the west side. A single floral print on a blue background, the designer’s obsession this season, added a contemporary touch to the proposals.

The stylist applied waists marked by ties hidden in the seam, which increase the possibility of bodies less scrawny than those of the stars dressed by Madame Gres to be able to wear the pieces without adapting to them.

It may seem like a minor thing, but this is an extremely new approach to fashion creation, which did not consider how the models would fit the measurements of anyone who was outside the ruler used by designers.

It is not true the concept in vogue among designers of the new generation who are now leaving colleges straight to the catwalk that to seek purpose in the act of sewing ideas it is necessary to forego splendor and fun.

Just look at Walério Araújo, a native of Pernambuco, who ended the SPFW’s Friday by bringing to the event a compilation of his absurd ideas, filled with stroboscopic brightness and extravagant patterns that have permeated his runway for 30 years.

Beloved among celebrities who turn to him when they need to cause a stir at gala balls and sambadromes, the stylist put the rapper of the moment, the carioca Xamã, to wear a look lined with feathers and glitter. At the same time, he put on the catwalk the heroine of drag queens, the gaucho Eloína dos Leopardos, who at the age of 85 raised the audience at Komplexo Tempo, a warehouse in the east that hosts the parades.

As in a great party that recalled the 1990s hair bang, a landscape enhanced by the duo in front of the stereo pickup, stylist Alexandre Herchcovitch and his longtime partner, DJ Johnny Luxo, Araújo brought back the days when fashion also meant dress up to laugh, shine and have fun.

The stylist seems to say that perhaps a little escapism can go down well with a fashion that is taking itself too seriously, for good reasons, of course, but on the verge of severe aesthetic depression if it allows itself to be swallowed by so much pain.














