Stalker who broke into Harry Styles’ house turns himself in to police and is arrested

Read+: Will Harry Styles be a daddy? Fans think Olivia Wilde is pregnant

Already today, The Sun portal confirmed that the invader went to the Wood Green Crown Courthouse, in London, England, to confess to the crime. As reported, the stalker assumed that he broke into the singer’s house, but denied any aggression during the act. “I plead guilty to violating the restraining order and entering the house, but not guilty to the assault,” he declared.

Finally, the news also states that Pablo-Diana is being held in hospital until the time of his trial in court, which was scheduled for August 1 of this year.

MY POLICEMAN

It’s coming! This Wednesday, June 15, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for the streaming platform’s new original film, “My Policeman”, starring the singer Harry Styles, who released his album “Harry’s House” recently. Based on the book of the same name by bethan robertsthe feature film premieres exclusively on the site and will be available to subscribers from November 4th.

As a story of forbidden love and changes in social conventions, the film follows three young people, police officer Tom (Harry Styles), school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), as they embark on an emotional journey through 1950s Britain.

Read+: ‘My Policeman’, with Harry Styles, gets premiere date and unpublished photos. Look!

Fast forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling from the homesickness and regrets of youth, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

The exhibition is directed by Michael Grandagewith script of Ron Nyswanerand produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. In addition, “My Policeman” is also executive produced by grandage, Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy.

Check out the official teaser:

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!