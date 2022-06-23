Starlink satellites are ready to be activated

Satellite internet service starlinkprovided by Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is getting ready to activate its first batch of new satellites. Currently, Starlink is providing users with Internet coverage, and its proposal revolves around the provision of its network to the whole world, by small satellites, ground stations and user terminals. So that its service can be improved, the company has deployed even newer satellites.

To find out about the new Starlink satellites that will be activated, check out the full article!

What are the benefits of the new satellites?

As Starlink intends to go further and further, distributing its service across the globe, the new satellites are precisely looking to diversify coverage, improve speeds, in addition to reducing infrastructure costs, which end up being very high.

Another company innovation was the implementation of satellites that have optical links, called lasers. This allows the spacecraft to transfer data within itself, and because of this, there is an increase in the range at which the network can operate, without necessarily having to rely on ground stations.

In fact, one of the company’s new proposals is the search for activation of spacecraft in polar orbits. That request was sent to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this month. In this way, the company would start to operate its satellites at latitudes above 53 degrees, where the Internet is usually very difficult to find.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company known for being an aerospace manufacturer, which has spent three years launching more than 1,000 satellites into orbit. The idea is that these satellites can connect people to broadband internet at high speeds, even in remote access locations.

Until recently, despite being an internet network considered ideal for areas of the globe where connectivity had been a challenge, Starlink was only available in areas of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and a few other regions, located between 45 and 53 degrees north latitude.