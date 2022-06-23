Stories disappear and makes users angry

The morning of this Thursday, 23, started busy for users of Instagram. That’s because many of them claimed the disappearance of Stories after publication. The subject even came to occupy the most commented topics on Twitter.

It is worth noting that this is the second time in two weeks that the social network has had problems in its functioning. So far, there has been no official position from the company regarding the instability.

Check out some reports that began to “pop” on Twitter this morning:

Instagram has already started with the antics early on, because there are no stories I posted.#Instagram pic.twitter.com/toiLWOuJjI — Rocha ♎️🫥 (@Aquelelibriano) June 23, 2022

Is Instagram kidding? Today decided to delete the stories! — Bruna Valentina (@BrunaValentinaz) June 23, 2022

Instagram bugged my stories would disappear and I can’t see who is watching them aaaa — azelia banks of cpa (@paaradisees) June 23, 2022

Apparently, the error also happens to users outside Brazil.

Failure repeats in less than two weeks

In addition to the problem seen today, another technical failure on Instagram on June 14 also generated dissatisfaction on the part of users. The bug caused Stories to be repeated, making it necessary to skip all previously viewed posts to gain access to a new publication.

At the time, Instagram corrected the flaw and apologized for what happened. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and apologize for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Meta, which runs Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.