Synopsis for Furiosa Starring Anya Taylor-Joy Revealed

With the start of filming for Angryprequel to Mad Max: Fury Road 2015, more details of the film’s plot begin to leak, and there’s nothing better than having the official synopsis of the film, which will be directed by de George Millerand Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role.

Check out the synopsis:

When the world has fallen, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Horde of Bikers led by Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they find the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two Tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials while gathering the means to find her way home.

Are in the cast of the long Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Angry arrives on June 23, 2023.

