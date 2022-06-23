TBT Remember Pitt vs. Jolie in Five Acts

See every act of the couple’s separation and how it influenced the fate of Château Miraval.

1 – The winery

The British supermarket chain Sainsbury published a report showing that young people of the so-called “Generation Y” are preferring to buy rosé wine over other types of drink. In the survey, many of the respondents pointed to the choice as a consequence of celebrities.

Hollywood stars who own rosé labels, such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with wine Château Miraval and Drew Barrymore, are the main influences of young people.

The couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought a house in Provence, France, where they spent the summer. There, in the 1970s, Jacques Loussier, jazz pianist and composer, created the Le Studio de Miraval recording studio, where musicians such as Pink Floyd, Sting, Sade, The Cranberries and The Gipsy Kings recorded. As of 2012, under the leadership of the Hollywood couple, the property also started to focus on wines, in a partnership with the Perrin family, from the Rhône. The first thousand boxes of the first crop, 2012, sold out in a matter of hours when it was launched online in March.

2 – The separation

The announcement of the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt surprised everyone. In addition to the impact on the Hollywood world and the question about the custody of the couple’s children, the separation also reached the winery with the uncertainty of the future of Château Miraval.

The property was purchased by the couple for $60 million in 2008.

Located in the south of France, the property purchased for US$60 million in 2008 put the two celebrities in the winery’s roll. Despite the concern, Château Miraval represents only a portion of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fortune, valued by analysts at $500 million.

3 – The negotiation

Angelina Jolie has filed a lawsuit to revoke an order that prevents her or her ex-husband Brad Pitt from transferring amounts during their divorce.

The cause would be the sale of his share of the couple’s property in Provence. The wines that come from there are produced under the orders of the other co-owner, the traditional Perrin family, owners of the Château de Beaucastel. The rosé Château Miraval is well regarded by the critics, who also praise the sparkling wine made there.

4 – On sale

The buyer of Angelina Jolie’s share is Tenute del Mondo from Grupo Stoli. The company already co-owns wine giants such as Ornellaia and Achaval Ferrer. “We are truly honored to do our part to maintain integrity and commitment, as well as invest the time and passion evident in both the Château and the Miraval brand,” said Damian McKinney, Global CEO of the Stoli Group.

The values ​​were not disclosed, but according to McKinney the deal was closed for “a very fair price for an incredible brand”.

5 – The process

Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against his ex, Angelina Jolie, for the sale of the former couple’s winery. According to Pitt, Jolie carried out the negotiation without his consent, violating the contractual terms they both had after their divorce.

Miraval Rosé 2020 – AD 92 points – Miraval, Provence, France

The open process aims to undo the sale, since the new partners of the winery are being “aggressive” and seek to take full control of the company.

According to the actor, when the divorce between him and Jolie took place, it was agreed that if one of the two wanted to sell the company, it was necessary to offer it first to the other. Which, according to Pitt, did not happen, with Jolie making a secret deal with the Stoli Group.