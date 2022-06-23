Teacher donates BRL 60 to charity and wins BRL 22 million mansion

A retired teacher hit the jackpot by donating R$60 to an NGO that protects animals. She was drawn among the donors and won a mansion valued at R$ 22 million.

Susan Havenhand is British, 71 years old and can’t wait to move to the immense property, which has almost 1,000 square meters.

There are 6 bedrooms, a cinema room, state-of-the-art kitchen, heated outdoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Outside the two-hectare outdoor area with a pond, waterfall and private forest. (see photos below)

The mansion is located in the Cotswold, in central England.

How did it happen

Susan made a £10 donation earlier this month. She was watching a TV show, saw an advertisement for an animal protection institution and decided to help out with a small contribution.

A week later, Susan discovered that, thanks to the donation she made to the NGO, she was drawn and won the luxurious house 3.5 million pounds (equivalent to R$ 22 million).

She was awarded by Omaze, a platform that raffles off “experiences”, real estate and travel among those who contribute to charitable organizations.

thought it was a blow

The family found it hard to believe that they had won not only the house, but also £50,000 in cash, equivalent to approximately R$310,000.

“When we got the call saying we had won, my husband thought it was a scam,” she says. “He was so sure of this that he told me to hang up [o telefonema] and go to the bar with him.”

‘But is it really true?’

it was all true

As Susan and her husband, John, were traveling, it was one of the couple’s daughters who welcomed the Omaze team and discovered that it was all true.

“I was stunned! I went straight to celebrate with John. We buy drinks for everyone at the bar, as we can now afford it!”, said the lucky one.

Now they want to enjoy the good life.

“[Somando, eu e meu marido] We have worked in education for 80 years. Let’s enjoy our retirement now. We have ten beautiful grandchildren who are going to love this house,” she concluded.

See other photos of the mansion (OMAZE credits):

With information from TheSun