Teen is stabbed to death after denying classmate’s marriage proposal

A 20-year-old girl was murdered by a colleague after denying a marriage proposal. Nayera Ashra was stabbed to death by Mohamed Adel. The case took place last Sunday (19), in front of Mansura University, in the Nile Delta, Egypt.

Mohamed attacked the victim several times in the neck and belly region. According to information from local newspapers, the young woman was constantly harassed by her colleague. Nayera’s family, aware of what was happening, tried to talk to Mohamed so that he would leave her alone. He promised to stop harassing her and assured her that he wouldn’t hurt the young woman, but he didn’t keep her word.

The Egyptian Public Ministry ordered Mohamed’s arrest after he confessed to the crime. The murderer will be prosecuted for premeditated murder.

