Textor updates Botafogo negotiation for Zahavi and admits that CT invasion had a negative influence: ‘Security is one of the problems’

John Textor is in Brazil and, on arrival in Rio de Janeiro, on the night of this Wednesday (22/6), talked to the website “Lance!” about the negotiation of Botafogo per Zahavi. The American businessman said that the conversations still go onand that the Israeli attacker has not yet decided where he is going in this window.

– We continue to have great conversations with him, he has at least two other options. It seems he considers Botafogo to be a great option, but it’s more of a family decision to make. There are a lot of concerns from them, especially in relation to the last few weeks. I know he still loves the project and we still talk to him – he said.

Textor admitted that the invasion of the CT of Espaço Lonier last week by organized fans had a negative influence on this window and also on conversations with Zahavi.

– I think it would be wrong not to admit that the CT invasion was a bad thing for signing players. We were upset for a number of reasons, but it impacts the athletes, the families… Anyway, Rio de Janeiro is a wonderful and safe place to be, we have to keep selling the positive stuff to the players and the families. – said Textor, continuing:

– Security is definitely one of the issues. He has other options and now he’s more of a family choice, he’s not the athlete anymore. We like him, it’s a big deal and I think he likes the club too.

Major shareholder of Botafogo’s SAF, John Textor hinted that he already considered Zahavi closer than the current situation now indicates.

– When I said before that we already had two athletes, I was talking about Marçal (who has already been made official by Botafogo) and Zahavi, but the negotiation is not yet closed. I thought I was at a certain point. The other six are in areas that we need. It’s early in the window (only opens on 7/18), you first try to see the quality and then see what’s available later – he explained.