The amazing images finalists for nature photography award – 06/23/2022 – Environment

Photographers from around the world participated in the Natural World Photography Awards contest, which asked for images that showcase life on Earth and the threats our planet faces.

The finalist photos will be displayed at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, USA.

Check out the winning photo (above) and other finalists, including images of some busy bees, a bat in search of food and a hopping ermine…

All images are subject to copyright.

‘This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-61907267‘