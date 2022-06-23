The amazing images finalists for nature photography award – 06/23/2022 – Environment

Admin 2 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Photographers from around the world participated in the Natural World Photography Awards contest, which asked for images that showcase life on Earth and the threats our planet faces.

The finalist photos will be displayed at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, USA.

Check out the winning photo (above) and other finalists, including images of some busy bees, a bat in search of food and a hopping ermine…

All images are subject to copyright.

‘This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-61907267

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Europe must prepare for total cut in Russian gas exports, says agency

THE International Energy Agency warned this Wednesday, 22nd, that the Europe must immediately prepare for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved