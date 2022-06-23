The best royal movies to watch – Metro World News Brasil

From Chaucer to Shakespeare to modern writers like Peter Morgan, creator of ‘The Crown’, few can resist the subject of royalty. This is how stories about the British royal family have been an element of public entertainment since forever.

Mixing fiction and real historical facts, the narratives hold the audience’s attention with fascination and enchantment. With that in mind, we’ve prepared the best movies about the British royal family to entertain your imagination.

‘Spencer’ (2021)

Starring Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart, the film is set in Sandringham during the Christmas season, just before Charles and Diana officially split. ‘Spencer’ is a silent drama where Diana’s existence is intolerable and every moment is a nightmare that plays tricks on her mind. The film takes real facts and turns them into an abstract portrait of the princess.

‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’ (2007)

In the film, both Elizabeth and Protestant England face invasion threats from King Philip of Spain (her former brother-in-law) and Catholic plots to replace her. The film is accurate in the broadest sense, but it falsifies the details for the sake of drama. Elizabeth I would have been in her 50s instead of 30 at the time. The English were not at a disadvantage in the final battle against the Spanish Armada.

‘The Favourite’ (2018)

You might be surprised at how much ‘The Favourite’ is rooted in history. Even with the war against France in progress, Queen Anne, in failing health, remains wrapped in her personal concerns and the film presents historical fiction in comedy faces.

‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (2018)

The film tells the story of the relationship between Queen Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots, from Mary’s perspective, from the moment she arrives at court. Elizabeth, who contracted smallpox at this time, decides to marry her to Englishman Henry Darnley. The film preaches the life-or-death tension between Catholics and Protestants at the time and gets closer to the truth of the Babington conspiracy.