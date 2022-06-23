‘The Boys’ season three episode censored in four countries

Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys had an episode censored in four countries, according to showrunner Eric Kripke, who made the revelation during an interview with SensaCine.

The censorship took place in the episode Herogasm, which will be released this Friday, the 24th, on the platform, which features an episode of the series every Friday, until the 8th of July. Eric told the portal that it was necessary to edit the episode in some parts of the world because of the more explicit scenes.

Not that such scenes were not already known to the public that has been following the story since the HQ. “Those fans who knew the comics, the first comment out of their mouths was to challenge us to do Herogasm. Challenge accepted! We did things very realistically, it’s pretty explicit,” he declared.

In the comics, the heroes infiltrate a party sponsored by Vought, where attendees spend time on vacation having sex. On screen, despite the cuts, the story stayed true to the script of the paper.

Herogasm is the third-to-last episode of The Boys, which ends the season on July 8. To promote the season finale, Amazon Prime Video will hold an event in São Paulo between July 4th and 7th with the presence of the series creator and part of the cast. The names have not yet been revealed.