The couple praying for their baby’s heart to stop beating after a denied abortion

Andrea Prudente and Jay Weeldreyer

Credit, Jay Weeldreyer

photo caption,

Andrea and Jay were on vacation in Malta when she was admitted

Andrea and Jay never thought they’d be in this situation: praying that their daughter’s heart would stop beating before Andrea develops a potentially deadly infection.

The couple, from the United States, were on vacation in Malta when Andrea Prudente, 16 weeks pregnant, began to lose blood. Doctors said the placenta was partially detached, and her pregnancy was no longer viable.

But the baby’s heart was still beating — and in Malta that means that, by law, doctors cannot terminate a pregnancy.

The couple has been waiting for a week, confined in a hospital room.

