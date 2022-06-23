The library that lends humans instead of books

  • Claire Bates
  • BBC World Service

Two readers, left. and on the right, engaged in reading their flesh-and-blood book (middle)

Credit, Menneskebibliotekets

photo caption,

“Transgender”, “Ex-Gangster”, “Polyamorous”, “Satanist”, “Single Adoptive Father”. These are some of the titles of the works available at the Biblioteca Humana, in which the volumes are people made of flesh and blood instead of paper and ink.

The tomes are actually volunteers who have faced prejudice in their lives for outstanding characteristics. Readers can borrow them for a half-hour conversation, in which those most uncomfortable questions are encouraged.

The quirky library has “local book depots” in about 80 countries around the world, where people like Peruvian crossdresser Jonathan, aka Samantha Braxton, are “published.”

When one of the librarians at the Lima branch invited her to join the collection 5 years ago, Samantha was already a well-known character and, as she was created to inspire and make people feel good about themselves, the proposal fell like a glove for her.

