The library that lends humans instead of books

Two readers, left. and on the right, engaged in reading their flesh-and-blood book (middle)

“Transgender”, “Ex-Gangster”, “Polyamorous”, “Satanist”, “Single Adoptive Father”. These are some of the titles of the works available at the Biblioteca Humana, in which the volumes are people made of flesh and blood instead of paper and ink.

The tomes are actually volunteers who have faced prejudice in their lives for outstanding characteristics. Readers can borrow them for a half-hour conversation, in which those most uncomfortable questions are encouraged.

The quirky library has “local book depots” in about 80 countries around the world, where people like Peruvian crossdresser Jonathan, aka Samantha Braxton, are “published.”

When one of the librarians at the Lima branch invited her to join the collection 5 years ago, Samantha was already a well-known character and, as she was created to inspire and make people feel good about themselves, the proposal fell like a glove for her.

“When I’m published, I feel like I can witness how my readers erase the image they had of me in their minds,” she says on the library’s website, where it appears as “book of the month” for February 2022, titled “Transformer.” .

Among her readers, she says, are many gay men and lesbians who have not revealed their sexual orientation to friends and family, and are looking for advice and insights into their experience.

And that’s just one of the reasons to read these open books.

“We don’t have time to stop and learn what we don’t know, so we put people in boxes,” says Human Library founder Ronni Abergel.

“In our library, we recommend sitting down and meeting people you wouldn’t normally talk to because there’s something about them that might make you uncomfortable. So you don’t learn much about them, but you learn even more about yourself,” says Abergel.

Samantha Braxton (center) as an open book from the Human Library

That’s the purpose of the Human Library: to challenge, through face-to-face conversation, the assumptions and stereotypes we all have about other people.

The idea was first tested at a music festival in Denmark. Abergel, his brother and some friends gathered a group of volunteers to act as open books that people could borrow at the event.

“From day one it was amazing. It sold out, people really jumped at the chance. We had over 50 different volumes on the shelf.”

One moment in particular surprised him: a police officer who offered himself as a book told him he was talking to some readers when a friend of theirs showed up drunk and started behaving aggressively.

Before the officer had time to react to the abuse, the three readers stood up and told their friend to shut up and sit down, as he didn’t know the officer like they did.

Ronni Abergel, founder of the Biblioteca Humana, wearing a T-shirt that reads "'Unjudge someone"

In the garden

Abergel ran the Human Library as a hobby for many years, testing and developing the model in Norway, Portugal and Hungary.

In 2013, he patented the idea and took it on as a full-time job.

From there, together with his team, he began to build book collections in different countries, using social and local networks to find volunteers who were willing to tell about their own lives.

Last year, they created a reading garden in the Danish capital Copenhagen, where librarians help readers find books and there are signs with available titles. The collection varies depending on the volunteers present, and ranges from “Muslim” and “Early Retired” to “I gave my son up for adoption” and “Sober alcoholic”.

Once the selection is made, the book and its readers sit together.

The garden in Copenhagen promotes readings twice a month

“I’m a very curious person, so I ask a lot of questions,” Tina, one of the readers, told the BBC.

“In two months I read three books. It was a pleasant experience and for the next week I’m really excited. I think everyone should try this because you can learn a lot”, she suggested, as, in a corner of the garden, she began to ‘ read’ “Schizophrenia”.

“My name is Christian. I’m 29 years old. I’m a teacher and a big nerd, and I also have schizophrenia.”

“Schizophrenia is an illness where you have an ongoing psychosis for some reason not clearly defined. The classic one is hearing voices, seeing things, and so on. But I’ve mostly dealt with what we call delusions like, ‘The Illuminati is trying to catch me and are controlling the shadow world'”, begins the ‘book’.

“Why did you decide to be a Human Library book?” we asked Christian.

“I will always have nights where I lie awake in bed, terrified. But if doing this helps a person, it stops being a pain and becomes a tool that can be used for something useful. It destigmatizes some issues that I think need to be destigmatized.” .”

Content boards available. Titles vary.

The Human Library holds regular public sessions around the world, where anyone can visit.

However, it seems to attract naturally curious and open-minded people.

“We’re potentially preaching a little bit to converts,” admits Abergel. “We don’t expect haters or scared people to show up on their own.”

“But some of them we achieve through work,” he adds, referring to the fact that, to fund public sessions, they organize events for private companies, from multinationals like Google to local companies.

At the Dutch brewery Heineken, Katie from the Human Library opened the session by saying:

“When we’re in the workplace or on social media, we often have to walk on eggshells about diversity and difference. Many don’t want to make mistakes, which is understandable. The important thing here is to remember that you can ask anyone anything. these books. They will never make you feel bad about the question you ask.”

'Reading' session

“When, for example, Heineken does its leadership development training, everyone is expected to participate, whether they like the idea or not,” emphasizes Abergel.

It works?

The feedback they get from people attending the public and private sessions is very positive, but is there evidence that the Human Library works?

“We have a recent impact study, based on online sessions held last year for the Zurich insurance group. An outside consultancy did an assessment. It’s a small sample, but very promising. It showed that it has a profound impact,” says Abergel.

He, however, acknowledges that he does not have long-term field studies. “We never had the resources to invest in this type of monitoring, but one day we will,” he says.

The founder argues that, in the 21 years of its trajectory, the Library has only grown. “When Google or Starbucks come to us for work, it’s because they know what kind of value we add.”

"Don't judge a book by its cover", is one of the Human Library's mottos.

And do the ‘books’ receive any payment or are they always voluntary?

“The book’s credibility is at stake. If you pay for your books, is that why they say what they say? We give them all the resources we can without professionalizing them. Being an open book shouldn’t become your whole identity. This is not healthy for anyone”, declares the library’s founder.

Sanity

The Human Library is building book repositories in countries where there are strong corporate ties, such as Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States. They plan to put their extra resources in countries where they think they can grow.

“We are implementing many interesting projects that will multiply and scale. More access to people and more institutions that integrate organizations, universities and local and public authorities”, says Abergel.

There are also plans to launch an app where people can register as a reader and order a book from an online catalog.

“You can be at home and borrow it from someone in New Zealand or South Korea,” explains Abergel.

For all his innovation, Abergel is a realist and knows that a book is unlikely to change someone with extreme views, but it can help most people keep an open mind.

“If all these polarizing forces are pulling me, who’s going to keep me sane, balanced and not extreme?” he asks.

“The best thing is to be open and honest and talk about our differences, bring them up and find ways to move on. Otherwise, we’ll just live despising each other, disgusting each other, avoiding each other. What does this add to the quality of life?”, concludes the founder of Biblioteca Humana.