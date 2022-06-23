The shocking murder of 2 Jesuit priests who tried to protect a man in a church in Mexico

22 June 2022

Credit, Web Jesuits Mexico photo caption, Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales (left) and Joaquín César Mora Salazar

Two Jesuit priests were killed on Monday night (20/6) in a church in the community of Cerocahui, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, along with a tourist guide who sought refuge there when he was being pursued by an armed person.

The bodies of the clergy — identified as Javier Campos Morales, 78, and Joaquin Césaer Mora Salazar, 80 — and the third victim — Pedro Eliodoro PG — were stolen and are missing.

One person was declared a suspect, but Mexican authorities did not reveal his identity.

The incident shocked the country’s Jesuit community, which asked the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for protection, especially in areas with a strong presence of organized crime.

On Tuesday (21/6), in a press conference, the Mexican president acknowledged the high levels of violence faced in the Sierra de Tarahumara, where Cerocahui is located, in the north of the country.

“It is an area with a significant presence of organized crime. It seems that there is already information about the possible perpetrators of these crimes,” said López Obrador.

Credit, Getty Images

The president confirmed the authorities’ version and said the tour guide was being persecuted when he sought protection at the church.

Before the murders, also in Chihuahua, four tourists were reported to have been kidnapped — two men, a woman and a minor. None of them have been found yet.

The victims were kidnapped from a hotel in the area, according to Reuters, citing unnamed police sources.

bodies

The representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Mexico, Guillermo Fernández Maldonado, said that the two priests were part of the team of people who have been carrying out “important social work” with the Rarámuri indigenous community for more than two decades. .

Jesuit Luis Gerardo Moro Madrid, of the Society of Jesus in Mexico, criticized the violence.

“They were killed in the context of the violence that this country is experiencing, after trying to defend a man who was taking refuge in the church and was being persecuted by an armed man,” Moro Madrid said in a press release.

“We demand justice and the recovery of the bodies of our brothers who were taken from the church by armed people,” he added.

The priest also denounced the violence in northern Mexico, where people are arbitrarily murdered “every day”.