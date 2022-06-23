The Umbrella Academy has great adventures at Hotel Oblivion

The third book by Umbrella Academy was released in 2019 by Dark Horse, here in Brazil the publication came out by Editora Devir and is available on the comics platform Social Comicsthe comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, winner of the Eisner Award for “Best Miniseries” in 2008. The plot follows a group of six children gifted with superpowers, who were adopted by a millionaire and raised as superheroes. heroes.

The Umbrella Academy – Oblivion vol 3, takes place shortly after the failure to stop the apocalypse, in which the Umbrella Academy team is forced to go back in time to save the world, but which unfortunately the trip goes awry as the brothers end up in different years in 1960s Dallas. . The Five ends on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but manages to escape with Hazel’s help, only to discover that another apocalypse is coming and that he only has 10 days to avoid it.

As the Five is hunted by a murderous trio, he is reunited with his brothers, who together have made a new life after his arrival, but all have a single goal, in order to stop the apocalypse once and for all. But Sir Hargreeves had put together another gifted team, The Sparrow Academy, seven children born on the same day and adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves after a timeline shift caused by their counterparts, the Umbrella Academy. Sparrow Academy is nearly identical to Umbrella Academy, but built with what Hargreeves believes is a better set of kids.

So the six brothers with nowhere to live go to a hotel in the city, the Hotel Oblivion, an establishment founded by Sir Hargreeves himself with a single purpose: to receive guests too dangerous for our world. Great adventures and lots of action take place around the place, where all they need to save the world and themselves is Five’s briefcase, which he dropped after he retired after the events after the apocalypse in the 1960s.

A work that gave rise to the award-winning Netflix series of the same name, in which the third season arrived on Netflix streaming this Wednesday (22), with 10 episodes of approximately 50 minutes, exploring and explaining the mystery of the Sparrow Academy, Hotel Oblivion and the next Kugelblitz caused by The Umbrella Academy that will swallow all time and reality.

The series continues with its main cast – Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts.

However, in this third season, The Sparrow Academy team enters rolling up with Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves, Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace, Javon Walton and Justin Cornwell who this time he will appear as Marcus Hargreeves.

The new season of Umbrella Academy will further unite the brothers with extraordinary powers as they struggled to keep up with superheroes, uncover surprising secrets and bring even more chaos to the Hargreeves family.

Per Priscila Visconti