“There is no boy”; Hulk counters statement and sends ‘hot’ message to Flamengo striker

After another victory for Galo, the striker, who was featured in the Copa do Brasil, drew attention to playing at Maracanã

O Flamengo entered the field against Atlético-MG trying to do something different from what was seen by the Brazilian Championship, in the last round, in which he ended up being surprised by the opponent and lost by 2 to 0, increasing the pressure. The team led by Dorival Júnior, this time for the Copa do Brasil, disappointed again, but the damage was a little smaller.

Playing at Mineirão, for the first leg of the round of 16, Mais Querido was defeated 2-1, leaving behind in the dispute and needing to reverse the score in the return game, which will be decided inside the Maracanã. Very strong playing in your stadium, Cariocas know that the result is completely reversibleso much so that they must go all out to get that rating.

After 90 minutes, Gabigol gave an interview showing confidence and sending a message to Galo: “We wanted to win, we had a good game, we conceded 2 goals, but we pressed well, we scored and now we have the weekend and then we go to Libertadores. When they go there (at Maracanã), they will know what pressure is and what hell is.“Gabigol told TV Globo.

Shining during this advantage conquered by the miners, with a great goal and an assist for Ademir, Hulk again took responsibility and unbalanced, drawing too much attention. When asked exactly about this statement by the Flamengo 9 shirt, the veteran tried to hit it without thinking twice:

“Speaking of the environment, we are used to playing in large environments. We have experienced players, national team players, tough players… So there’s no boy to face any pressure“nailed the striker, who also made it clear that he had been playing for a long time with an inflammation on the sole of his foot.