“They only wanted it if they had money…”; Palmeirense is placed on a shelf above Gabigol and has repercussions on CRF

In a little while, at 21:30 (Brasilia time), the Mais Querido enters the field for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Lil Gabi or Gabigol? Currently, the Olympic gold contracted by Flamengo for around R$95 million is divided between the two, if his professional trajectory can be detailed in this way. That’s because Gabigol is a player and idol of Rubro-Negro. Already Lil Gabi is the artist who has music released and is preparing for the next release.

During this week, criticisms aimed at the 25-year-old athlete emerged. The comments are mainly due to the player’s performance in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A; so far, there are only three goals scored by shirt 9 in the competition organized by the CBF.

Who has ‘overshadowed’ Gabi in sports programs is defender Gustavo Gómez. This time, the Paraguayan was placed on a shelf above the former Santos. Commentator Fábio Sormani did not mince words and made one more comment about both. It is worth mentioning the suggestion made by the journalist, saying that an exchange between the clubs could happen by the athletes mentioned in the report.

“What I said about Gabriel with Gustavo Gómez had a great impact. Many Palmeiras do not want to. They only wanted if I had some money together with Gabriel. They understand today that Gustavo is more of a player than Gabriel. I think so too”, commented Sormani during the program “F90”televised daily by ESPN.

Gómez has twice as many goals as Gabi in the Brasileirão Serie A, for example – and this is serving as a ‘joke’ for part of the Alviverde fans. The number 15 has six goals, the same amount as Hulk, from Atlético-MG. Regardless of the current situation, both are pillars of their respective teams and lead great duels. Gabriel Barbosa enters the field in a little while, at 21:30 (Brasilia time).