Things Only Adults Notice in Doctor Strange 2

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 can be considered one of the most adult films in the MCU. In addition to bringing really scary scenes, the film deals with complex and enigmatic themes. Therefore, certain elements and references end up going unnoticed by younger viewers.

In Brazil, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is recommended for ages 14+. In the United States, people over 13 can watch the movie without any problems.

The feature is starring Benedict Cumberbatch, with guest appearances by Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong – in addition to Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, the new heroine of the MCU.

Looper has revealed 7 things only adults notice about Doctor Strange 2 – see if you’ve noticed.

America Chavez’s memories

One of the most important aspects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the introduction of America Chavez, a heroine who is expected to play a huge role in the future of the MCU. In the film, the character claims to have visited 72 different universes. Even so, she has never heard of Spider-Man or his adventures around New York.

According to the website Looper, the fact that the character doesn’t know Spider-Man doesn’t make much sense. Some viewers believe it is due to the spell orchestrated by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Return Home. However, this spell removes Spider-Man from the MCU, only extinguishing memories of Peter Parker.

Where are Captain America and Iron Man?

According to Looper, the absence of Captain America and Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes no sense. It is worth remembering that the character of Robert Downey Jr. dies in Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans, meanwhile, retires and passes his shield on to Sam Wilson.

Even so, many fans were hoping for cameos from the actors in the new Marvel movie. After all, the film deals with events from several different universes. As such, variants of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers could have appeared. Peggy Carter makes a cameo as Captain Carter, but the original versions of the characters aren’t even mentioned.

jaguar friends

Wanda is, without a doubt, one of the most suffering characters in the MCU. It is Scarlet Witch’s grief that leads to the bizarre events of WandaVision, a series in which Elizabeth Olsen’s character creates a fictional reality to deal with the Vision’s death. Wanda’s trauma also represents one of the most important aspects of In the Multiverse of Madness.

While Wanda’s actions are (relatively) reprehensible, they could have been prevented by greater involvement by the Avengers. Marvel’s heroes don’t seem to care about Wanda. None of them care about their colleague’s trauma – except when they need her help. Ultimately, it was Wanda’s loneliness that led the Enchantress to the Darkhold.

The fantastic Four

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most impressive surprise cameos is that of John Krasinski. Known for films like A Quiet Place and series like The Office, the actor playing Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) from Earth-838. The character is one of the members of the powerful Illuminati group.

So, the question remains: why didn’t the Fantastic Four of Earth-616 do anything during Thanos’ invasion? According to the Looper website, versions of the team must exist in all parts of the multiverse. “Are we to believe that one of the most brilliant minds in the world decided to stay at home while Thanos destroyed half of humanity?” asks the website.

Why doesn’t Doctor Strange call the Avengers?

Previous MCU movies had already revealed that Wanda is one of Marvel’s most powerful characters. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch defeats Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Reed Richards and Black Lightning alone. She also destroys Kamar-Taj’s entire army without breaking a sweat.

Thus, the plot raises an important question. Why didn’t Doctor Strange call the other Avengers to the fight? Wanda threatens the entire world with her powers, which would be reason enough to get the attention of all the other heroes. So why doesn’t Stephen Strange put his pride aside and ask his companions for help?

Doctor Strange’s Hypocrisy

When Doctor Strange explains to Wanda the consequences of messing with the Multiverse, Elizabeth Olsen’s character points out the wizard’s hypocrisy. The Scarlet Witch indicates that the Marvel universe works with “two standards and two measures”. When she modifies the Multiverse, she is seen as a villain. But when Doctor Strange does the same, he remains a hero.

In Spider-Man: No Return Home, Doctor Strange seems willing to put the entire world in danger to help Peter Parker. Why is Spider-Man’s suffering more important than Scarlet Witch’s? If Stephen Strange risked the consistency of the entire Multiverse to hide Spider-Man’s identity, why can’t Wanda do the same to deal with his trauma?

Return of the Inhumans

Of all the cameos that take place in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Bolt’s is by far the most shocking. Not even the wildest theories could predict Anson Mount’s return as the Inhuman. After all, the character’s original series was a real public and critical failure.

Aired by the American broadcaster ABC in 2017, Inhumans came to an end after just one season (with only 8 episodes). The production was slammed by critics, securing only 11% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Even so, Anson Mount returns in Doctor Strange 2 as the hero Black Lightning. In the film, the character is part of the Illuminati.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+.