This strawberry optical illusion bothers the Internet; what color do you see?

this image of optical illusion with strawberries has been driving everyone crazy on social media. You know that famous debate about the golden or blue dress? That’s how this picture of the strawberries works too, making you believe in a color that isn’t there.

See now if your brain is deceiving you and tell us what color you found by looking at the image very carefully.

What color do you see?

This image was pasted by Akiyoshi Kitaoka of Ritsumeikan University in Japan. The psychologist shared a tweet of an image of a strawberry pie that left many users confused. In this way, he was able to make it very clear to everyone that color illusions are also possible and our brain can deceive us a lot in these situations. See the photo below:

What’s up? Did you see the blue or red strawberries? Or did you see a shade of red with bluish light all over the image? Most users reported seeing red, but the Japanese scientist made it clear that he removed the pixels of that color from the photo, changing them to cyan and gray.

Why do some people see red strawberries?

According to a study published by CellPress, our brains image a color whenever it sees it for a longer period of time. So, since we are so used to seeing red strawberries, our brain ends up assigning these colors to the photo, even if the pixels have been removed.

Other everyday objects are also associated with a particular color, such as bananas, which are typically yellow. Behavioral studies also show that the perception of these items, called color diagnostic objects, is influenced by our knowledge of their typical color, referred to as memory color.

The phenomenon is also known as “cortical staining” as it happens through the visual cortex, which is found in the occipital lobe of our brain.